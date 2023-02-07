17-year-old arrested after shooting blocks away from Brennan High School leads to lockdown, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County deputies arrested a 17-year-old Tuesday evening on the far West Side in connection with a shooting blocks away from Brennan High School that led to the campus being locked down.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Kaleb Allen Rackley was taken into custody just before 6 p.m. in the 13900 block of Laurel Branch. He is facing two counts of Deadly Conduct - Firearm, a third-degree felony. Investigators said they are still looking for a second suspect who was in a white Ford Escape.

White Ford Escape (KSAT)

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a call came out initially for shots fired at the school. Deputies quickly arrived at the campus and determined that the shooting didn’t happen there.

As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown, and a unified command unit of deputies, officers and firefighters was established.

Deputies then went to the scene of the shooting involving people in two people in vehicles “shooting at each other” in the 12000 block of Victorian Oaks, a neighborhood near the school in west Bexar County.

Moments later, the vehicles headed towards the school, where deputies thought one of the occupants may have entered the campus, Salazar said.

“We came to the school and initially made an all-clear notice, but then we received information that a text message came from within the school that there may be someone armed inside the school,” Salazar said.

The sheriff said out of an abundance of caution, deputies re-entered the building and re-cleared the school. The all-clear was then given to resume normal activities at the school.

Salazar said deputies found one of the cars involved in the shooting was found abandoned miles away from the school. BCSO said new developments led them to Rackley’s home on Laurel Branch, where they apprehended him.

Investigators are still searching for the second suspect involved in the shooting. Surveillance video from the scene showed that person was in a white Ford Escape SUV. Anyone with information is asked to email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

