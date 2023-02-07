State Sen. Roland Gutierrez to announce legislation aimed to increase school safety, create monument for shooting victims

AUSTIN – State Senator Roland Gutierrez on Tuesday is expected to announce a package of bills that are aimed to prevent mass shootings to the Texas Senate.

A press conference is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m.

The new bills aim to fix radio interoperability in rural counties, increase school safety, improve emergency response protocols between state and local public safety entities, and create a monument to mass shooting victims in the Texas State Cemetery.

Gutierrez will also make an appropriations request to provide funding for safety measures in schools and mental healthcare, a press release said.

The announcement is the second of what are several expected packages related to Uvalde legislation.

Previously, Gutierrez released legislation that focuses on increasing state and local accountability, removing qualified immunity, and providing compensation for affected survivors and families.

The senator said he’ll be hosting press conferences weekly and will be joined by families of mass shooting victims in Texas.

Next week’s conference will be about emergency management and preparedness, and finally, gun safety solutions will be the following week.

