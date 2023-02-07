Suspect arrested for shooting, killing teen after car club meet-up on West Side, records show

Victor Aleman, 19, was taken into custody on a murder charge, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He is accused of killing Paul Ortiz, 18.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager has been arrested for fatally shooting another teenager in the head following a car club meet-up on the West Side, according to records.

Victor Aleman, 19, was taken into custody early Tuesday on a murder charge, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He is accused of killing Paul Ortiz, 18.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Ortiz and two of his friends drove to a car club meet-up on Sunday night near the 8000 block of Meadow Leaf Drive.

During the meet-up, police arrived and broke up the crowd. The vehicles, however, relocated to an adjacent parking lot.

While at the second location, Aleman approached the vehicle that Ortiz and his friends were sitting in, the affidavit states. Aleman asked about Ortiz, who was sitting in the back seat.

The affidavit states that Ortiz lowered his window and stated his name, but Aleman “suddenly” shot Ortiz in the head.

Ortiz’s friends drove Ortiz to an emergency room. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The affidavit stated they collected Ortiz’s friends’ vehicle as evidence and spoke with them. They said they had seen Aleman previously but did not know his full name.

Police were later able to identify Aleman as the shooter and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday. A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Aleman’s bond is set at $150,000.

