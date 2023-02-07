Wednesday morning rain shifts east this afternoon, more sunshine returns

Rain shifts east of San Antonio after the lunch hour, with clearing skies from west to east through the afternoon

Scattered rain in the wake of Tuesday night’s cold front has made for a soggy start Wednesday morning. That activity will start to move east into the afternoon hours, with skies clearing through the second half of the day.

WEDNESDAY (FEB. 8TH)

Scattered rain will be possible through the lunch hour in San Antonio, before what’s left of the activity shifts east into the early afternoon

The cloud cover will shift east as well, with more sunshine returning through the remainder of the afternoon

Daytime highs will aim to climb into the upper 50s and low 60s

It will also be breezy in spots, too, with wind gusts out of the northwest up to 25 mph

Skies clear Wednesday afternoon, leading way to more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and low 50s

THE REST OF THE WEEK & WEEKEND (FEB. 9-12)

Thursday will be sunny and comfortable with low humidity and a high near 70

A second, but dry cold front will move through Thursday night

Friday will begin in the 30s. It will be a windy, sunny, and cool day with a high in the upper-50s

Saturday will start near freezing, but with sunny skies, it’ll warm up to near 60°

Sunday will feature more clouds and even a few sprinkles. A cool day with a high in the low-60s.

