Islamic Center of San Antonio collecting donations to aid Syrians following massive earthquake

SAN ANTONIO – Recovery efforts continue along the Turkey-Syria border following several powerful earthquakes.

The political division in Syria is making it difficult for Syrians to get relief supplies, but the Islamic Center of San Antonio is working to send help.

President of the Islamic Center of San Antonio Suleiman Hamideh said Syrians he spoke with are struggling to make contact with their loved ones.

“For some families, it’s, it’s hard to know about their loved one if they’re affected, if they’re, you know, under rubble or if they’re okay,” Hamideh said.

One of the biggest complications for people in Syria is getting relief aid.

Infrastructure within Syria split for political reasons.

“It’s split, so there’s still conflict between the government and the rebels,” Hamideh said. “Aid is very hard to get from one place to another.”

The US Treasury said US sanctions will not stand in the way of life-saving efforts for Syrian people.

“Whether it’s Muslims, whether it’s Christians, whether it’s whoever it is, you can’t watch this devastation and just not help,” Hamideh said.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio collected donations to be sent to organizations like Helping Hands and Islamic Relief. Donations can be sent here.

