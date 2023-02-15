First look at the San Antonio International Airport’s new, third terminal

In a little over five years, San Antonio travelers could be flying out of a brand-new, third terminal at San Antonio International Airport.

During a Wednesday city council meeting, representatives of Corgan Associates and Lake Flato Architects presented conceptual renderings based on designs that are roughly 15 percent completed. See the conceptual renderings in the video above.

The new terminal, which can fit up to 17 new gates, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2028.

The third terminal is part of the 20-year strategic development plan for the airport that city council approved in November 2021, which also included adding more gates; extending the largest runway to accommodate longer international flights; re-routing vehicle traffic; central passenger screening; and more parking.

The entire plan could cost as much as $2.5 billion.

John Dickson was chairman of a committee that provided input for the strategic plan. He says the new terminal is needed to keep up with customer growth and cater to airlines who are “always looking” to put more direct flights to different locations.

“It’s not that ‘we will build it and they will come,’” Dickson said, “but we need to build it so they can come.”

