Man in critical condition after shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life in an area hospital after he was gunned down in the parking lot of a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 10500 block of Bandera Road, near Camino Villa and Tezel Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot twice in the chest and once in the hand in the parking lot. He was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect took off from the scene before police arrived. Authorities believe the suspect is a man, but his age and other details are unknown. It’s also unknown what led up to the shooting.

If apprehended, police said the suspect could face an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, or a murder charge if the victim dies from his injuries.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.