50º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Apartment fire on NW Side leaves several families displaced

No injuries reported in fire at Oak Creek apartments in 6100 block of Vance Jackson Road

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: Northwest Side, SAFD
Several families are looking for a place to stay after a fire broke out on the city’s Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Several families are looking for a place to stay after a fire broke out Friday on the city’s Northwest Side.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the Oak Creek apartments in the 6100 block of Vance Jackson Road.

When firefighters arrived, they were worried the fire would spread, so a second alarm was sounded.

Josiah, a resident who lives on the second floor, said he woke up to the smell of smoke.

“It was already too black to see anything,” Josiah said.

Josiah said the flames consumed his apartment.

“I just know the flames were coming all the way from my kitchen to my dining room area,” he said.

Shocked by what happened, Josiah sprung into action to save his neighbors.

“I came and got my neighbor’s dog out of the house,” Josiah said.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, but the damage was done.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington said at least eights units were damaged by water and smoke and seven families are looking for a place to stay.

“So, we’re working with apartment management to try to get folks relocated here, locally. There are a few that won’t be able to that, they don’t have enough units. We’re working with the Red Cross to get them shelter while the apartment management company ... so everyone will be taken care of and find shelter this evening,” Arrington said.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

email