Apartment fire on NW Side leaves several families displaced

SAN ANTONIO – Several families are looking for a place to stay after a fire broke out Friday on the city’s Northwest Side.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the Oak Creek apartments in the 6100 block of Vance Jackson Road.

When firefighters arrived, they were worried the fire would spread, so a second alarm was sounded.

Josiah, a resident who lives on the second floor, said he woke up to the smell of smoke.

“It was already too black to see anything,” Josiah said.

Josiah said the flames consumed his apartment.

“I just know the flames were coming all the way from my kitchen to my dining room area,” he said.

Shocked by what happened, Josiah sprung into action to save his neighbors.

“I came and got my neighbor’s dog out of the house,” Josiah said.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, but the damage was done.

San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington said at least eights units were damaged by water and smoke and seven families are looking for a place to stay.

“So, we’re working with apartment management to try to get folks relocated here, locally. There are a few that won’t be able to that, they don’t have enough units. We’re working with the Red Cross to get them shelter while the apartment management company ... so everyone will be taken care of and find shelter this evening,” Arrington said.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire.

