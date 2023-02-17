Crowded races for Mayor, D1, D2, D7 and D10 in San Antonio election

San Antonio – Three San Antonio incumbents will face crowded fields in the May election, while two open seats have attracted their own hosts of candidates.

When the filing period for San Antonio’s May 6 election had closed at 5 p.m. on Friday, 59 candidates had signed up to vie for the 10 council districts and the mayor’s seat. The election will be the first under the city’s newly redistricted council district map.

The always crowded mayor’s race has eight challengers looking to beat Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who is seeking his fourth and final term. The first-term council members in Districts 1 and 2, Mario Bravo and Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, each face a similar number of challengers.

Meanwhile, Ana Sandoval’s resignation in January and embattled Clayton Perry’s decision not to run again mean their respective seats on the Northwest and Northeast Sides are up for the grabs.

Those races have drawn several candidates each, with five in District 7 and seven in District 10.

The candidates won’t be the only thing on the May 6 ballot. Proposition A, which was promoted as the so-called San Antonio Justice Charter, was added to the election on Thursday after a petition drive.

Its focus on controversial attempts to decriminalize marijuana possession and abortion seem likely to drive a larger voter turnout.

See the full list of candidates below.

