UIW track athlete accused of kidnapping toddler outside apartment, stabbing child’s mother with screwdriver

Myrajah Deshjonae Rankin is charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a University of the Incarnate Word freshman track athlete Thursday after she allegedly stabbed a woman with a screwdriver and kidnapped a three-year-old boy from outside a Northeast Side apartment complex.

Myrajah Deshjonae Rankin, 19, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Nacogdoches Road.

Police said the child’s mother noticed a stranger with her child. The stranger was later identified by police as Rankin.

The woman said she told Rankin to get away from her child, but Rankin grabbed the boy and tried to carry him away, police said.

When the mother tried to grab her child from Rankin, the suspect stabbed her forearm twice with a screwdriver and she lost her grip on the boy, police said.

Two people witnessed the crime, including a worker who grabbed the child out of Rankin’s arms, according to SAPD.

Rankin ran away and entered a random apartment where police found her hiding in a closet.

She was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail with bonds totaling $150,000.

Police were not able to provide a motivation for the alleged crimes but said the investigation continues and Rankin could face additional charges.

According to Rankin’s profile on UIW’s website, she is a freshman from Round Rock who competed in track meets as recently as last weekend.

A spokesperson for UIW issued the following statement on behalf of the University:

“The University of the Incarnate Word is aware of an off-campus incident involving student-athlete Myrajah Rankin. As this is an ongoing San Antonio Police Department Investigation, the University will have no further comment at this time.”