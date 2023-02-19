3 people killed after fire engulfs mobile home in Von Ormy, fire marshal says

A mobile home in Von Ormy went up in flames overnight, claiming the lives of three people, according to the Atascosa County Fire Marshal. (Video credit: Brandon Garcia)

VON ORMY, Texas – A mobile home in Von Ormy went up in flames overnight, claiming the lives of three people, according to the Atascosa County Fire Marshal.

The fire happened at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Blue Lilly Drive in Von Ormy.

A trailer home was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived, and they received word that someone was possibly still inside, according to officials.

Fire crews weren’t able to gain access to the mobile home due to the intensity of the flames.

After firefighters were able to gain control and put out the flames, they went inside and found three people who were deceased, officials said. Their names haven’t been released at this time.

Multiple agencies from surrounding counties assisted in the fire response.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation continues.

