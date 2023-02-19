Man shot, killed while looking for wife on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 52-year-old man was fatally shot while looking for his wife at a West Side home early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Pickford Avenue, said SAPD.

Police said the man went to the home to look for his wife when he got into an argument with another man and his relative.

During the argument, one of the men fired a gunshot at the husband, striking him once in the torso. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later died due to his injuries.

The two men, 24 and 25 years old, were taken in for questioning by SAPD.

