Friends, family hold vigil for woman killed while crossing North Side street

SAN ANTONIO – Friends and family gathered on Saturday to honor the life of Frances Carriaga during a candlelight vigil.

Frances, 65, and her dog were killed after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a North Side street Tuesday evening, in the 12100 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

Her three children hosted the vigil in her honor and nearly four dozen people showed their support.

Carriaga’s family said she battled with alcohol addiction for years, but was able to overcome it and give back.

“She was able to live well... inspired a lot of people to do the same thing,” said her son, Alex Carriaga.

Those who attended the vigil wore purple in honor of it being Frances’ favorite color, and that it represents the addiction recovery movement.

Her family said the turnout just shows how many lives their mother touched.

The 44-year-old driver that struck Frances with his Jeep was booked on a driving while intoxicated charge, according to San Antonio police.

Also on KSAT: