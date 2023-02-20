Overnight fire destroys home in Helotes; no reported injuries

HELOTES, Texas – A home in Helotes appears to be destroyed following a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 12:45 a.m. in the 10500 block of Springcroft Court, not far from Highway 16 and Los Reyes Elementary School.

Firefighters said the fire began on the back porch and then spread up into the attic. Flames could be seen coming from the roof.

Fire officials said two adults and a child all managed to get out safely.

Firefighters battling the flames had to retreat from the home twice and eventually had to fight the fire defensively due to interior collapse concerns. The house is likely a total loss.

At this time, it is not exactly clear what sparked the flames. There were no reported injuries.