Do you recognize him? Crime Stoppers says he robbed a Lowe’s store last month

The incident happened on Jan. 28, on the Northeast Side

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD searched for armed man who robbed Lowe’s on Northeast Side. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed a Lowe’s home improvement store on the Northeast Side.

The robbery happened at 8:13 p.m., Jan. 28 at the store located at 7843 Interstate 35 Access Road.

A Crime Stoppers report states a man walked in and robbed the store with a handgun before fleeing the scene. It’s unknown if there were any injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact SAPD and Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

