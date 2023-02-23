Hondo man tricking businesses into donating money for fire department, police say

Hondo police are looking for a man who is visiting area businesses and collecting fake donations for the Hondo Fire Department.

Police announced the scam Wednesday evening on social media. The man’s identity hasn’t yet been released.

The fire department is aware of the man’s actions, and officials said they have no association with him, according to HPD.

“Hondo FD has been made aware and reported that they do not know who this person is nor have they been active in the community requesting donations,” police said.

Anyone who spots the man, or has any more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact PD at 830-426-5353.