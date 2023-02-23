Man in critical condition, suspect on the run after South Side shooting, SAPD says

A man is in critical condition after an argument escalated into a shooting on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Milvid Avenue, near Huron Street.

Authorities said the victim, a man in his late 20s, was walking down the street when a man in a vehicle recognized him, pulled up and started an argument.

The situation escalated when the man in the vehicle pulled a gun and shot the other man once in the upper body.

Police said the man who was shot is in critical condition and was taken to an area hospital.

The shooter drove away from the scene. SAPD is still searching for him and the investigation continues.

