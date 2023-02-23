Suspect sought in shooting at West Side gas station, officials say

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect accused of gunning down a man at a West Side gas station earlier this month.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of gunning down a man at a West Side gas station earlier this month.

The incident happened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at a gas station in the 300 block of N. Zarzamora.

Police said a 26-year-old man was at the location when another vehicle drove through the area.

Someone inside the vehicle pulled a gun and fired rounds toward the 26-year-old man, according to SAPD. It’s unknown if the victim was hit by the gunfire.

The suspect (pictured above) was seen getting out of the vehicle at some point during the incident. He has not yet been identified by police.

If captured, authorities said the suspect will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Also on KSAT: