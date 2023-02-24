South by Southwest releases list of free concerts for 2023

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 16: A view of the audience at SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake during 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 16, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN – South by Southwest is hosting a series of free concerts at Lady Bird Lake in March.

The community concerts will take place March 16-18 at Lady Bird Lake, located at 800 W. Riverside Drive in Austin.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. and concerts start at 3 p.m.

Guests are welcome to bring a picnic meal or purchase food from food trucks. Drinks will be available from the Beer Garden.

Here is the lineup for the community concert series from SXSW:

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18

SXSW organizers said the Saturday shows “feature New Orleans jazz styles, funk originals, second-line standards, Balkan-style big brass, Eastern European romance, brassy rock, and everything in between.”

Lineups are subject to change.

SXSW, commonly referred to as South by Southwest, is a conference-festival hybrid of events that combines the tech, film, music, education and culture industries.

The festival takes place annually in Austin. This year’s SXSW dates are March 10-19.

