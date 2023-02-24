South by Southwest releases list of free concerts for 2023

AUSTIN – South by Southwest is hosting a series of free concerts at Lady Bird Lake in March.
The community concerts will take place March 16-18 at Lady Bird Lake, located at 800 W. Riverside Drive in Austin.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. and concerts start at 3 p.m.
Guests are welcome to bring a picnic meal or purchase food from food trucks. Drinks will be available from the Beer Garden.
Here is the lineup for the community concert series from SXSW:
Thursday, March 16
- 3 p.m. Lucky Diaz
- 3:30 p.m. Mega Ran
- 4 p.m. Red Yarn & Aaron Nigel Smith
- 4:30 p.m. SaulPaul
- 5 p.m. Jonny Langford and the Silver Sands Roustabouts Rosie Flores
- 6 p.m. Thao
Friday, March 17
- 3 p.m Baba Kuboye
- 4:30 p.m. AJ Smith
- 5:30 p.m. The Zombies
Saturday, March 18
SXSW organizers said the Saturday shows “feature New Orleans jazz styles, funk originals, second-line standards, Balkan-style big brass, Eastern European romance, brassy rock, and everything in between.”
Lineups are subject to change.
SXSW, commonly referred to as South by Southwest, is a conference-festival hybrid of events that combines the tech, film, music, education and culture industries.
The festival takes place annually in Austin. This year’s SXSW dates are March 10-19.