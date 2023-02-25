3 people hospitalized after dog attack on West Side have been released, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people who were hospitalized after the brutal dog attack on the West Side have been released, according to officials.

A 74-year-old woman, who is the wife of an elderly man killed in the attack, and two other men, including a San Antonio Fire Department captain, are out of the hospital, as of Saturday.

The attack happened just before 2 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Depla Street, off of Highway 90 and Cupples Road.

Officials said the two dogs involved in the attack were euthanized by San Antonio Animal Care Services on Friday night. A third dog belonging to the same owner was euthanized on Saturday.

Two dogs, identified by ACS as American Staffordshire Terriers, brutally attacked an 81-year-old man, who later died from his injuries. The dogs also confronted firefighters and bystanders who tried to help the elderly couple during the attack.

Police said the dogs’ owner, Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, was arrested and charged with attack of a dangerous dog causes death and injury to an elderly.

ACS confirmed Saturday at least two of the dogs were involved in multiple confirmed bite cases in the past, including one in January of this year and another in September of 2021.

The shelter is still working to determine if the dogs are connected with any other incidents in the area.

