Court testimony reveals what allegedly led to deadly shooting outside West Side motel in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – More details in recent court testimony were revealed on what led to a deadly shooting outside a West Side motel almost two years ago.

Leopoldo Mora is on trial for the murder of Kenneth Salazar outside the Paradise Motel on June 13, 2021.

The lead detective on the case, Mark Corn, testified Tuesday about the investigation and how witness accounts and surveillance footage were key in charging Mora.

Corn said Salazar was outside the motel helping another guest fix their vehicle when he and Mora exchanged words. Salazar was shot during the altercation.

The defense said there wasn’t any audio in the surveillance footage and that Corn couldn’t rule out that Salazar threatened Mora during their conversation.

Corn said that while there was no audio, Salazar did not have a weapon on him, nor did he ever attack Mora.

The state is expected to rest tomorrow after the medical examiner testifies. It’s not known if the defense will put Mora on the stand to testify in his defense.

If found guilty, Mora is facing up to life in prison.

Related: