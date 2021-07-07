SAPD: Video showed suspect fatally shoot man during argument at West Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting at a West Side motel after surveillance footage, fingerprints and witness accounts helped San Antonio police identify the suspect, according to an arrest affidavit.

Leopoldo Mora, 37, is accused of shooting Kenneth Salazar, 57, in the abdomen on June 13 at the Paradise motel, located in the 4900 block of W. Commerce, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Salazar was initially taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but his condition worsened and he died three days later.

San Antonio police said the shooting occurred during an argument between the men, and Mora had threatened to shoot Salazar.

Surveillance footage showed the men exchanging words near a motel room and the suspect raising both arms to shoot the victim, the affidavit states.

He fled in a red car with a woman, who later returned to the scene in the same vehicle but without Mora, according to investigators.

Investigators said they found fingerprints and a cell phone in the room that belonged to Mora. They contacted a relative, who said she hadn’t seen or spoken to the man in days.

Two witnesses at the scene identified Mora as the shooter, and police received an anonymous tip that said Mora was the suspect, the affidavit states.

He was arrested at his apartment on Tuesday on a parole violation, records show. He was later charged with murder and his bond was set at $250,000.

