Local News

1 man wounded in shootout on East Side, police say

Officers were called around 9 p.m. to 4800 block of Lord Road

Ben Spicer
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
crime
,
shooting
,
overnight
,
San Antonio
Lord Road shooting image.
Lord Road shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being wounded during a shootout on the city’s East Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Lord Road, not far from Martin Luther King Drive and Loop 410.

According to police, the victim was shot in the stomach during the shootout between two people. The suspect fled following the shooting, police said.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to an area hospital. His condition is not currently known.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. SAPD did not give a description of the suspect.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

The investigation and search for the suspect is ongoing, police said.

