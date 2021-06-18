Man shot at West Side motel dies from his wounds, police say

An argument between two men at a West side motel ended with one shooting and wounding the other, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot at a West Side motel Sunday night has died from his wounds.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Kenneth Salazar, 57.

RELATED: Argument between 2 men led to shooting at West Side motel, police say

San Antonio police confirmed Friday that the case is now a homicide, although they initially said at the scene that his wounds were not life-threatening.

They said Salazar died Wednesday.

Officers who were answering a call after 8 p.m. Sunday found Salazar, suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper body, at the Paradise Motel, located in the 4900 block of W. Commerce.

They say he had gotten into an argument with another man who shot him, then drove off in a car.

Police said the same car later returned to the scene, only the shooter no longer was inside it.

Ad

At last check, they still had not made any arrests.

READ MORE: