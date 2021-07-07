San Antonio police, Crime Stoppers looking for woman accused of robbing North Side store

Crime Stoppers and police are searching for a woman accused of robbing the Max Mart on San Pedro Avenue. Image: Crime Stoppers

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a woman accused of robbing a North Side convenience store and threatening a clerk.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on June 6 at the Max Mart in the 4700 block of San Pedro Ave., just north of Fresno.

Authorities said the woman walked into the store and demanded property from the clerk. When the clerk refused, she threatened him, police said.

The clerk then gave her the property and she fled the area.

Authorities are now working to identify the woman.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay $5,000 for more information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

Read also: