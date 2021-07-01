SAPD searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist on Northwest Side

Carlos Flores Gonzales, 63, was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a 2015 maroon Toyota Avalon on June 4, 2021, at Huebner and Babcock Roads.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 63-year-old bicyclist on the Northwest Side earlier this month.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers said the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. on June 4 at the intersection of Huebner and Babcock roads.

The victim, 63-year-old Carlos Flores Gonzales, was riding his bicycle at the intersection when the driver of a 2015 maroon Toyota Avalon ran a red light.

The Avalon then struck the man and fled, police said.

Gonzales was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the Avalon.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

