SAPD searching for suspect who fired gunshots, crashed vehicle into home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who fired gunshots at a house and then crashed their vehicle into a fence and home while fleeing late Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Wellwood Street, not far from Grissom Road and Culebra Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the suspect pulled into an alley and fired gunshots at a home and fled, accidentally driving through a fence and into a home.

Police said the vehicle broke some bricks of the house and also cracked a window.

The driver of the car fled the scene, but left a bumper and some bullet casings behind. Two people were in the home that was hit by the gunfire, but nobody was injured, police said.

SAPD did not give a name or age of the suspect. and A description of the vehicle was not given.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.