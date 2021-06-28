SAPD, Crime Stoppers still searching for suspect in boxer’s death 2 years after shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers have once again released surveillance video of a shooting scene in the hope of finding more information about the attacker.

George Ramos, 18, was shot at around 1:44 p.m. on June 20, 2019, inside his white Ford Expedition at a Shell gas station in the 10100 block of Culebra Road.

Ramos, who was a beloved professional boxer, drove off in the Expedition but ended up crashing into a vacant gas station. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video released by SAPD shows a man going to the Expedition, exiting it, and then driving off in a red four-door sedan.

A man was arrested in the case in December 2019, but Bexar County court records show the charge was dismissed.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay $11,000 for more information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

