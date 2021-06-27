2 men arrested in connection with Atascosa County theft ring operation, deputies say

Pictured is Aaron Joseph Stelly, age 20, of Poteet (left) and Cesar Sandoval Luna, age 45, of Houston.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Two men are now in custody in connection with a theft ring operation in Atascosa County, according to Sheriff David Soward.

The incident began just after 5 p.m., Saturday, in the 1400 block of East FM 476, near Poteet, when a zero-turn mower contained in a trailer was reported stolen.

Security cameras showed a black truck without a bed taking the trailer and the mower in broad daylight, according to officials.

A few hours later, before 8:30 p.m., deputies said they received another report of a theft in progress across from Poteet High School.

The caller claimed the suspects were “hooking up to a trailer that had equipment on it,” authorities said.

Atascosa County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men Saturday evening in what is believed to be a local theft... Posted by Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas on Sunday, June 27, 2021

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a truck pulling the stolen equipment. The driver, Aaron Joseph Stelly, 40, of Poteet, refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.

Stelly led deputies and a DPS trooper on a pursuit down county roads, back to Old Pleasanton Road and then north on US 281 in Bexar County, according to officials.

Ad

After leading deputies through streets in a subdivision off of 281, the truck ran through a fence and into a field before getting stuck in a fence.

That’s when Stelly was taken into custody, according to officials. The truck, trailer and equipment were all stolen, deputies said.

The first truck that was stopped on FM 1470 was also deemed stolen, according to authorities.

Cesar Sandoval Luna, 45, of Houston, is charged with theft of property over $30,000 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Stelly is charged with theft of property over $30,000 and evading arrest with a vehicle.

Bond for both suspects is set at $65,000 each, deputies said.

The investigation into the recovery of the stolen property is ongoing.

More on KSAT:

Shots fired toward police, medical examiner during murder investigation, officials say

Ad

SAPD: Driver finds man fatally shot, lying in South Side roadway