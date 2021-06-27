Shots fired toward police, medical examiner during murder investigation, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, detectives, a CSI civilian and the medical examiner all had to take cover after shots were fired in their direction while investigating a murder on the South Side overnight.

The incident happened around 2:43 a.m., Sunday, near the 2000 block of E. Southcross Boulevard.

Police said shots were fired in their direction as they were working a murder investigation after a man was found fatally shot, lying in the roadway. Officers said they could hear shots “zip above their heads,” and heard one round strike the road near them.

All of the officials on scene took cover behind their vehicles, according to police.

Additional officers were called to the area to help get officials out of the line of fire, get in contact with residents to ensure their safety, and set up a perimeter around the block.

Officers said they could not positively identify where the shots came from, but they were able to safely clear the scene.

No officers or civilians were injured, according to police. The murder investigation is still active and ongoing.

