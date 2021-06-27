SAPD: Driver finds man fatally shot, lying in South Side roadway

San Antonio police are working to piece together an overnight murder on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for leads following an overnight murder on the South Side.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, in the 1800 block of E. Southcross.

Police said a driver heading westbound on Southcross found a man, in his early 30s, who had been shot in the head, lying on the ground.

The driver called police for help and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Authorities said the man was shot multiple times, but there were no witnesses.

The investigation continues and further details are limited at this time.

