Missing Fort Hood soldier believed to be in San Antonio area, officials say

FORT HOOD, Texas – A Fort Hood soldier reported missing earlier this week may be in the San Antonio area, according to the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services (DES).

DES said they need the public’s help in locating Spc. Abram Salas II after he failed to report to work on June 23.

Attempts to get in touch with him by law enforcement, his chain-of-command and his family haven’t been successful either, according to officials.

**MISSING FORT HOOD SOLDIER** The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services, commonly known as DES, is seeking the... Posted by III Corps and Fort Hood on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Officials said the initial investigation shows he left for “unknown reasons on his own accord,” and that he may be in the San Antonio area.

Spc. Salas is said to be five feet, six inches tall and has brown eyes with black hair. He also may be driving a white Dodge Dart with the Texas license plate NFP-2796, according to officials.

“DES and military officials are in constant contact with Spc. Salas’ unit and his family to ensure his health and safety,” DES said in a release.

Anyone with information on Spc. Salas’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170.

Ad

More on KSAT:

Laredo mother, daughter, son missing in Mexico; FBI seeks help in finding them