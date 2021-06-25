Laredo mother, daughter, son missing in Mexico; FBI seeks help in finding them

The FBI is seeking help in finding Gladys Cristina Perez Sanchez, John Carlos Gonzalez and Michelle Cristina Duran who were last seen in Mexico.

LAREDO, Texas – The FBI is seeking help from the public in finding a missing Laredo mother and her two children.

According to a news release, the family was last seen on June 13 while visiting relatives in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, approximately 84 miles south of Laredo.

The family departed at approximately 3:40 p.m. in a yellow, 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plates NBX-4740 destined for Laredo.

Investigators believe the family likely disappeared on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo Highway at kilometer marker 100 by Vallecillo.

The mother, Gladys Cristina Perez Sanchez, a 39-year-old employee of a Laredo school district, has brown eyes, long black hair, is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans.

Her son, 16-year-old John Carlos Gonzalez, has brown eyes, short red hair, and is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt.

Perez Sanchez’s daughter, 9-year-old Michelle Cristina Duran, has brown eyes, long, black, curly hair, is approximately 4 feet 10 inches in height and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a striped t-shirt

There were no indications the family did not plan to return to their home in Laredo. Perez Sanchez’s health could be at risk if she does not have access to medications she requires on a daily basis.

Although the whereabouts of Perez Sanchez and her two children are unknown at this time, investigators believe they could possibly be in Paras, Nuevo Leon.

The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

