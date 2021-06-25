Camp counselor’s claims of alleged kidnapping of 2 children at Fischer Park prove false, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS – After a camp counselor claimed a man and woman had tried to kidnap two children from a summer camp at Fischer Park earlier this month, New Braunfels police said no such event happened.

Police have investigated the alleged incident since June 11, after the counselor claimed the pair had printed fake parent pickup forms and waited in the car pickup line to abduct the two children.

“These claims have caused a lot of concern from the family involved and throughout the New Braunfels community,” NBPD said in a statement. “Following an exhaustive investigation... to include examining video evidence from Fischer Park as well as numerous eyewitness statements, it has become clear to investigators that these claims, originally made by a camp counselor, are false and no such event occurred.”

Police said it’s unclear why the claims were made, and that is still under investigation. As for the camp counselor, officials said they are no longer employed by the city.

Ad

City Manager Robert Camareno said he wants to reassure families in the area that regardless of this alleged incident, children are in good hands at the city’s facilities and camps.

“I want to assure the community that the City of New Braunfels has high standards for its employees, all of whom go through a rigorous vetting process prior to employment with the city, including background checks, interviews, and reference checks,” Camareno said. “Parents should be assured that their children are in good hands at all of our facilities and camps.

NBPD said, although the investigation is ongoing, residents should remain mindful about what is shared on social media and to trust only official sources.

“NBPD takes all reports seriously and investigates thoroughly,” said New Braunfels Chief of Police Keith Lane in a statement. “While we appreciate the power social media has in informing the community of an active investigation, we want to caution residents about jumping to conclusions or sharing posts that do not come from official law enforcement sources. The outpouring of support and concern for a local family were impressive and indicative of the caring nature of this community, but please keep in mind that NBPD routinely posts information about ongoing investigations, criminal activity, and community alerts, and we urge residents to be patient while detectives conduct their investigation.”

Ad

All residents are reminded to be vigilant in their surroundings. Police said if you see suspicious activity or behavior, call 911.

More on KSAT:

New suspect arrested in Austin’s Sixth Street mass shooting in Killeen, police say

Northbound lanes of Highway 281 on San Antonio’s North Side reopen after RV fire