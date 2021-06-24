Lanes on Highway 281 on North Side closed due to fire

A fire on the northbound lanes of Highway 281 on the North Side. Image: Texas Department of Transportation

SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Highway 281 on the North Side are closed due to a fire on the road.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, at least three units are responding to the vehicle fire in the 14700 block of U.S. Highway 281 N. at Winding Way Drive.

Details surrounding the fire are unknown at this time, but images from the Texas Department of Transportations showed flames near the Brook Hollow Boulevard and Thousand Oaks exit.

Firefighters put out a fire under the underpass near US 281 North and Winding Way. (KSAT)

TxDOT posted that the highway is closed at Winding Way Drive. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ NB US 281 CLOSED at Winding Way Dr. in north San Antonio for vehicle fire. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/sFjQYRjGTh — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) June 24, 2021

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A fire reported at Hwy 281 and Winding Way Drive. (KSAT)

