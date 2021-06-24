Partly Cloudy icon
95º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Lanes on Highway 281 on North Side closed due to fire

Fire was seen under bridge at Winding Way Drive

Rebecca Salinas
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
SAFD
,
North Side
,
Traffic
A fire on the northbound lanes of Highway 281 on the North Side. Image: Texas Department of Transportation
A fire on the northbound lanes of Highway 281 on the North Side. Image: Texas Department of Transportation (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Highway 281 on the North Side are closed due to a fire on the road.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, at least three units are responding to the vehicle fire in the 14700 block of U.S. Highway 281 N. at Winding Way Drive.

Details surrounding the fire are unknown at this time, but images from the Texas Department of Transportations showed flames near the Brook Hollow Boulevard and Thousand Oaks exit.

Watch viewer-submitted video by clicking here.

Firefighters put out a fire under the underpass near US 281 North and Winding Way. (KSAT)

TxDOT posted that the highway is closed at Winding Way Drive. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A fire reported at Hwy 281 and Winding Way Drive. (KSAT)
A fire on the northbound lanes of Highway 281 on the North Side. Image: Texas Department of Transportation (KSAT)
A fire on the northbound lanes of Highway 281 on the North Side. Image: Texas Department of Transportation (KSAT)
A fire on the northbound lanes of Highway 281 on the North Side. Image: Texas Department of Transportation (KSAT)

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: