New suspect arrested in Austin’s Sixth Street mass shooting in Killeen, police say

De’Ondre Jermirris White, was arrested in connection with the shooting that left 25-year-old Douglas Cantor, a tourist from New York, dead, in a mass shooting in Austin.

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen police say they have arrested a suspect connected with the mass shooting that happened in Austin on June 12, in which one person was killed and 13 others were injured.

Austin police and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday they had dropped charges in the Sixth Street shooting against two people and were looking for 19-year-old De’Ondre Jermirris White in connection with the shooting that left 25-year-old Douglas Cantor, a tourist from New York, dead.

White was located and arrested around 2:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive in Killeen by members of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force with assistance from Killeen PD’s SWAT team.

“The tragic incident that occurred in Austin on June 12th received nationwide attention and we are happy to report that the murder suspect is in custody,” said Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

White is awaiting arraignment on a murder charge in connection with the mass shooting at the Killeen City Jail, according to officials. It’s unclear what other charges he faces.

