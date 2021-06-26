SAPD: 2 arrested in connection with burglaries of Fiesta vendor tents at Market Square

Emmanuel Alonzo, 17, and Emmanuel Godinez, 19, were arrested Friday night for burglarizing the tents between June 19 and June 21, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are now in custody after San Antonio police said they burglarized multiple vendor tents at Market Square following Fiesta events last weekend.

Emmanuel Alonzo, 17, and Emmanuel Godinez, 19, were arrested Friday night for damaging and burglarizing four vendor booths between June 19 and June 21, according to police.

Merchants told authorities the suspects stole wallets, purses, hunting knives and kitchen utensils, according to officials.

One vendor told police that their booth was hit twice in two days, according to a previous KSAT report.

Both Alonzo and Godinez were booked on burglary charges, police said.

