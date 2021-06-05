Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side, San Antonio police say.

The incident happened at 9:04 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Babcock and Huebner.

According to police, officers arrived on scene and found a mangled bicycle and a man, 63, with serious head and neck injuries lying down on the street.

Police said that witnesses told them that the bicyclist was heading south on Babcock Road and was attempting to pass through the intersection when he was hit by a black vehicle.

The driver of the black vehicle was traveling northwest on Babcock and was attempting to turn left onto Huebner when they hit the cyclist, police said.

According to police, the driver did not stop and help the bicyclist and fled southwest on Huebner.

After on-scene treatment by San Antonio Firefighters and EMS units, the man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The man was later pronounced dead at 9:44 p.m. on Friday.

