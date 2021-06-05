Man hit, killed by vehicle while trying to cross Highway 151, police say

A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 151 overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 11 p.m., Friday, on Highway 151 and Wiseman.

Police said the man was hit by an oncoming vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and crash into the highway’s median.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The driver was not charged, and the incident was ruled as an accident, police said.

