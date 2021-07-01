BCSO searching for fugitive who walked out of justice center before facing judge

BCSO says Veronica Barcena, 25, walked out of the 226th District Court around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday before a judge could activate warrants for her arrest.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive who walked out of the Cadena Reeves Justice Center before going in front of a judge.

Barcena, who officials say is noticeably pregnant, was seen exiting the Cadena Reeves Justice Center on East Nueva Street in a silver Dodge Journey SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black sweat pants and a red jacket.

Veronica Barcena, who officials say is noticeably pregnant, was seen exiting the Cadena Reeves Justice Center on East Nueva Street in a silver Dodge Journey SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. (KSAT)

BCSO says Barcena is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 122 pounds, has red hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her chest with the name “Julian Michael,” a tattoo on the back of her neck with the name “Barcena,” and a tattoo of flowers on her abdomen.

Barcena is facing active DWI warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO dispatch at 210-335-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward for information that leads to Barcena’s arrest.

