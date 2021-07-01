Clear icon
79º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

BCSO searching for fugitive who walked out of justice center before facing judge

Veronica Barcena, 25, was seen exiting the Cadena Reeves Justice Center on East Nueva Street in a silver Dodge Journey SUV

Ivan Herrera
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
BCSO
,
fugitive
,
Cadena Reeves Justice Center
BCSO says Veronica Barcena, 25, walked out of the 226th District Court around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday before a judge could activate warrants for her arrest.
BCSO says Veronica Barcena, 25, walked out of the 226th District Court around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday before a judge could activate warrants for her arrest. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive who walked out of the Cadena Reeves Justice Center before going in front of a judge.

BCSO says Veronica Barcena, 25, walked out of the 226th District Court around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday before a judge could activate warrants for her arrest.

Barcena, who officials say is noticeably pregnant, was seen exiting the Cadena Reeves Justice Center on East Nueva Street in a silver Dodge Journey SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black sweat pants and a red jacket.

Veronica Barcena, who officials say is noticeably pregnant, was seen exiting the Cadena Reeves Justice Center on East Nueva Street in a silver Dodge Journey SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. (KSAT)

BCSO says Barcena is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 122 pounds, has red hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her chest with the name “Julian Michael,” a tattoo on the back of her neck with the name “Barcena,” and a tattoo of flowers on her abdomen.

Barcena is facing active DWI warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO dispatch at 210-335-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward for information that leads to Barcena’s arrest.

*ATTEMPT TO LOCATE - FUGITIVE ON THE RUN* Earlier this afternoon, Veronica Barcena, 25, walked out of the 226th...

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: