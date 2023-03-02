Tortoise takes BCSO deputy on ‘slowest foot pursuit’ ever

SAN ANTONIO – Part of the duties associated with being a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy is having to chase after the bad guys on foot.

And there’s no doubt a foot chase can leave a deputy winded.

But there was one foot pursuit over the weekend that had to be the slowest one ever for the agency.

The “pursuit” happened when Deputy Joe Garza stumbled upon Seashell, a 60-pound tortoise, in West Creek.

According to a Facebook post, Garza found the tortoise roaming the area, and following “the slowest foot pursuit Bexar County has ever seen,” Seashell was taken into custody and returned to his worried owners.

This is not the first “run-in” between the roaming tortoise and the law enforcement agency.

In August 2021, a BCSO sergeant found Seashell wandering in west Bexar County.

“This isn’t our first run in with Seashell, and with Seashell’s track record, we assume it probably won’t be the last!” the post said.

