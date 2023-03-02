Uvalde High School Mariachi Los Coyotes makes history after securing 1st Division award

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde High School Mariachi Los Coyotes made history on Friday after receiving a 1st Division award at the UIL State Mariachi Festival in Seguin, according to the school district.

The competition happened Feb. 24. This is the first group from Uvalde High School to compete at the state level, the district said.

“The contest was a buildup of anxiety, nervousness and fear of the unknown, but that all came to a full 180 when results were read and we now had tears of joy!” said Director of Mariachi Los Coyotes Albert Martinez in a press release. “A full roller coaster of emotions, to say the least, but the kiddos represented Uvalde CISD and the entire city of Uvalde, Texas with pride and have made a name for themselves by being the 1st Uvalde High School Mariachi in Uvalde CISD history to bring home the GOLD!”

The ensemble consists of four freshmen, eight sophomores, two juniors and five seniors, the district said.

Uvalde HS Mariachi Los Coyotes formed in 1999 and have been performing in Uvalde since.

You can watch part of their performance below: