80º

LIVE

Local News

Driver involved in rollover crash suspected of driving while intoxicated

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near 1604 and Bulverde Rd.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police believe a driver who side-swiped a vehicle and rolled over was intoxicated.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near 1604 and Bulverde Road.

Police at the scene said an eastbound vehicle drove off the main lanes and rolled onto the frontage road after side-swiping another car, causing it to crash into a wall.

The driver was taken into custody under suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated.

SAPD said that the driver in the second car was not injured in the crash. However, the passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email