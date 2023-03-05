Driver involved in rollover crash suspected of driving while intoxicated

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police believe a driver who side-swiped a vehicle and rolled over was intoxicated.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday near 1604 and Bulverde Road.

Police at the scene said an eastbound vehicle drove off the main lanes and rolled onto the frontage road after side-swiping another car, causing it to crash into a wall.

The driver was taken into custody under suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated.

SAPD said that the driver in the second car was not injured in the crash. However, the passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition.