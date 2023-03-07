79º

Free ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ movie ticket giveaway for seniors

Seniors can get up to three tickets per person

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – HealthTexas is giving seniors free tickets to see the newly released “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” film in theatres.

The free tickets can be picked up in advance from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on March 9 at CompleteCare Insurance Group located at 1622 S.W. Military Drive.

Seniors can get up to three complimentary tickets each while supplies last.

Adults ages 64 and up will have access to a private showing on Thursday, March 16.

HealthTexas Primary Care Doctors’ partner CompleteCare Insurance Group, will have licensed agents at the ticket pick-up site to answer questions available to answer any Medicare, health, or life insurance-related questions.

