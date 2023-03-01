Celebrate spring break at these fun spots in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for spring break ideas? From theme parks and museums to hiking and live music, here are some of the best places to visit for spring break in the Alamo City.

Here are some outdoor entertainment options:

Visit The Shops at La Cantera for Los Trompos Experience: San Antonians can visit this immersive art installation made of vibrant, giant tops that you can spin and play in. The structure is available to visit for a limited time, from March 11 to April 9, and all ages are welcome. More information can be found online.

The Pink Hill: This collective space features live music, food trucks, makers, cocktails, and more. The hangout space on Broadway near the Pearl is open Thursday through Sunday. More information about events and hours can be found online.

San Antonio Zoo: The San Antonio Zoo is open every day of Spring Break. On March 11, 12, and 20, the zoo will host “Jungle Boogie nights.” Guests can enjoy extended evening hours filled with music, games, and food. The night events are free with standard admission tickets and for members. More information concerning the events can be found online.

SeaWorld: SeaWorld San Antonio and the Aquatica waterpark, located at 10500 SeaWorld Dr., will reopen this week for the Spring Break season. SeaWorld will reopen on March 3, and Aquatica will reopen on March 4. Both parks will be open daily through March 19, with SeaWorld opening at 10:30 a.m. and Aquatica opening at 11 a.m. each day. The park will offer up-close viewing of animals like dolphins, sharks, beluga whales, orcas, penguins, and more.

Riptide Race at SeaWorld San Antonio Aquatica (SeaWorld San Antonio)

Morgan’s Wonderland: The inclusive theme park will reopen on March 3 at 5223 David Edwards Dr. From classic inclusive attractions like “Sensory Village” and “Butterfly Playground” to the kaleidoscope celebration from March 8-12, there are many ways to celebrate spring break at the park.

Family-friendly trails you can explore around San Antonio for free: Hiking local trails are an excellent opportunity to explore San Antonio’s terrain. A few worthy trails are Hillview Nature Trail, a 2.9-mile loop trail located within Eisenhower Park, and Main Loop and Juniper Trail, a 2.7-mile loop located within Friedrich Wilderness Park near I-10 and Loop 1604. Another well-known spot is the McAllister Park Loop, a 2.4-mile loop trail within McAllister Park, Bosque. A complete list of trails can be found here.

12 free splash pads you can visit in the San Antonio area: Pop on your swimsuits and visit these city splash pads. Possible stops include the splash pad at Benavides Park, open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Saturday; Elmendorf Lake Park, open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Sunday; and the pad at Pearsall Park, open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Find a full list of splash pad locations in the city here.

Peacock Alley: The popular outdoor event space is turning into an outdoor pub for an evening from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 17. The 21 and up event is hosted by Centro San Antonio and includes draft beers, pub eats, and live music. Find more information online.

Here are some indoor entertainment options:

The Witte Museum: Stop by the Witte and see its newest exhibit, Field Museum in Chicago’s “Antarctic Dinosaurs,” on display until Sept. 10 at 3801 Broadway. Guests can see full-scale models of recently discovered dinosaurs, examine real Antarctic fossils and learn how the land changed to become the polar continent we know today. The museum will also host a “Steam Sunday: Crystal Craze” on March 19. The family-friendly workshop delves into the growth of crystals and the different factors that create unique shapes.

The Witte Museum (The Witte)

Briscoe Western Art Museum: Arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, and more will be held at the Briscoe Western Art Museum between March 16 and March 18 at 210 W Market St. The museum will also host locals’ day on the first Sunday of each month, with free admission for San Antonio and Bexar County residents.

Brick Blue Star Arts Complex: Stop in for First Friday during spring break at this space for art, music, and shopping. Located at the corner of S. Alamo and Probandt, the venue will host several events throughout spring break. More information can be found online.

DoSeum: See the DoSeum’s current traveling exhibit, “Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit,” open through April 16 at 2800 Broadway. Tickets can be purchased online or in person. The DoSeum also hosts several spring break camps for children and teens. More information can be found on its site.

Andretti’s Indoor Karting & Games: You will find games, rides, zip-lining, and the only multi-level indoor track in Texas at this multi-functional arcade spot. There is also a full-immersion experience of the Dark Ride Motion Theater, and they also have food trucks and two bars.

Still looking for more ideas?

International School of San Antonio: The International School of San Antonio is holding a week-long spring language immersion camp for children ages 3 to 10 to begin learning a new language. The camp will be held from March 13 through March 17. Those interested can enroll their kids online.

Hopscotch: This immersive art experience is open to all ages. Find out more about this unique and creative gallery here. Advance ticket purchases are recommended. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

YMCA: Kids and teens will have the opportunity to explore nature, try new activities, and gain more independence, at YMCA’s spring break camp. The experience is open to children ages 5 to 12. Those interested in enrolling their children can do so online.

