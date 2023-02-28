SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica to open for Spring Break season

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio and the Aquatica waterpark will be reopening this week for the Spring Break season.

SeaWorld will reopen Friday, March 3 and Aquatica will reopen Saturday, March 4.

Both parks will be open daily through March 19 with SeaWorld opening at 10:30 a.m. and Aquatica opening at 11 a.m. each day.

“Spring Break is finally here and SeaWorld and Aquatica are the perfect places for families and friends to spend the much needed time off,” said Jodi Davenport, SeaWorld and Aquatica Park President. “The 2023 season at both parks promises to be the best yet with upgrades, amazing new attractions, and fun events planned for the whole year.”

SeaWorld San Antonio Aquatica (SeaWorld San Antonio)

SeaWorld San Antonio offers up-close viewing of animals like dolphins, sharks, beluga whales, orcas, penguins and more. Marine animal encounters can also be purchased in addition to general admission tickets for certain animal exhibits.

The park also offers thrill rides like the Tidal Surge, WaveBreaker: The Rescue Coaster, the Steel Eel, the Great White, and Texas Stingray, the tallest, fastest, and longest wooden roller coaster in the state, according to a press release.

“Aquatica is known for its resort-like atmosphere and has fantastic pools and cabanas for guests to relax and soak in the sun, as well as exciting waterslides like Riptide Race where guests can race each other to the finish, Ihu’s Breakaway Falls, and Tonga Twister,” the press release states.

Riptide Race at SeaWorld San Antonio Aquatica (SeaWorld San Antonio)

Following the Spring Break extended hours, Aquatica will open Fridays through Sundays from March 24 through May 26, when the park opens daily for the summer season.

SeaWorld San Antonio will open Thursdays through Sundays from March 23 through May 25 when the park opens 7 days a week for the summer season.

Admission for SeaWorld starts at $49.99 for a single-day ticket and Aquatica starts at $34.99 for a single-day ticket.

Kids aged 5 and under, and teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio for the 2023 season with Preschool and Teacher Cards, which are available through March 31.

Active duty military members receive one complimentary admission per year plus 3 free dependents.