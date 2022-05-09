12 free splash pads you can visit in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – It’s getting hot outside and Texans are looking for more ways to cool off as the weather heats up.
Pools, rivers and lakes aren’t the only options for cooling off in San Antonio and the surrounding areas — there are also a large number of splash pads.
Splash pads, sometimes referred to as spray grounds, are recreation areas with non-slip surfaces that have a number of fountains and nozzles that shoot water but leave little to no standing water.
Splash pads are a great way for kids to get introduced to recreational water play and many local splash pads are free.
We’ve found 12 free splash pads in San Antonio and the surrounding areas you can check out:
- Benavides Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1500 Saltillo Street in San Antonio.
- Bulverde Community Park - Open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 29815 Bulverde Lane in Bulverde.
- Elmendorf Lake Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 3700 W. Commerce Street in San Antonio.
- Emmitt Park - Open daily from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. except on Sundays when it closes at 5 p.m. The park is located at 2477 N Loop 1604 E in San Antonio.
- Escondido Creek Parkway - Open daily from dawn to dusk at 208 N. Sunset Strip in Kenedy.
- Fischer Park - Open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight at 1935 Hilltop Summit Road in New Braunfels.
- Hemisfair - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way in San Antonio.
- Lincoln Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 2915 E. Commerce Street in San Antonio.
- Northview - Open daily from 10 a.m. to dusk at 100 Randolph Plaza in Universal City.
- Park West - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 205 N River Street in Seguin.
- The Pearl - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Historic Pearl located on Pearl Parkway in San Antonio.
- Pearsall Park - Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 5102 Old Pearsall Road in San Antonio.
Check out the weather before you head out to play and don’t forget your sunscreen.