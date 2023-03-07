Second suspect arrested in west Bexar County fatal shootings, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – Law enforcement officers from several agencies worked together to arrest a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a man and woman in west Bexar County last month.

Xavier Alvarez, 34, and Janell Lopez, 38, were killed on Jan. 6 in the 6000 block of Calle Fincias.

Xavier Alvarez and Janell Lopez (BCSO)

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office first arrested Nickolas “Blue” Lopez, 49, last week. He faces several charges, including capital murder-multiple persons, possession with intent to deliver 4g-200g, tampering with evidence - intent to impair.

Pictured is Nickolas Lopez. (KSAT)

Nickolas Lopez’s brother, Alfred “Krueger” Lopez, 54, was arrested without incident on Monday at a Walmart in Corpus Christi on South Padre Island Drive, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Alfred Lopez is charged with capital murder-multiple persons.

Salazar said BCSO sent one of its groups from the Organized Crime Intelligence Unit in Corpus Christi. They partnered with several local, state and federal agencies to arrest Alfred Lopez.

Texas DPS brought Alfred Lopez to Bexar County in a plane after his arrest and brought him in for questioning with BCSO.

Salazar said several weapons had been recovered in the case. However, it’s still unclear which ones were used in the fatal shootings.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, deputies found spent shell casings from at least two guns at the crime scene.

The casings were found in a “trail-like pattern,” indicating there were multiple firing positions, the affidavit states.

A witness came forward and said they saw two people firing at the victims at the front of the home.

Alvarez suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the ground near a Chrysler Pacifica. Janell Lopez was also shot multiple times and was found lying across the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The sheriff said he believes they have all the suspects in the case, both of whom have a criminal history.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6070 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

