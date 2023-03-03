Suspect charged with gunning down man, woman in west Bexar County, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested for fatally shooting a man and a woman in west Bexar County in January, according to jail records.

Nickolas Lopez, 49, was charged Thursday with capital murder-multiple persons, records show. His bond is set at $1 million.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office states that Lopez shot Xavier Alvarez, 34, and Janell Lopez, 38, on Jan. 6 in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find Alvarez with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground near a Chrysler Pacifica. Janell Lopez was also shot multiple times and was found lying across the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit states that deputies found spent shell casings from at least two guns on the road and in the front yard of a nearby home.

The casings were also found in a “trail-like pattern,” indicating there were multiple firing positions, the affidavit states.

During the investigation, a witness came forward and said they were at the home with a group of people, including Nickolas Lopez.

While in the backyard, the witness said they heard gunshots at the front of the home. The witness went to the front yard and saw Nickolas Lopez and another person firing at the Pacifica, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the witness and another person were driving off when Nickolas Lopez gave them “multiple guns” to take.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday, records show. He is awaiting indictment.

A motive for the shooting was not revealed in the affidavit.

