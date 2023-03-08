82º

LIVE

Local News

Road closures to begin March 12 on North St. Mary’s Street

Closures scheduled from March 12 -14

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Traffic, Traffic Closures, San Antonio, City of San Antonio
Road closures to begin March 12 on North St. Mary’s Street (City of San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIOSan Antonio Public Works has released an update on the ongoing construction project on North St. Mary’s Street.

Beginning Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. through Tuesday, March 14, the intersection of North St. Mary’s and East Ashby Place will be closed.

Drivers can expect detours to East Dewey Place, McCullough Avenue, and East Mistletoe.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on March 13, alternating lanes on North St. Mary’s will be closed from East Mistletoe to East Woodlawn Avenue due to contractors paving these road sections.

After these projects are complete, two-way traffic along North St. Mary’s will reopen.

A full schedule of road closures can be found below.

Detailed Closure Schedule:

Intersection Closure: North St. Mary’s & East Ashby Place

  • Sunday, March 12 (7 p.m.) – Tuesday, March 14

Alternating Lane Closures: East Mistletoe to East Woodlawn Avenue

  • Monday, March 13 (7 p.m.) – Saturday, March 18

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email