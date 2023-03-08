Road closures to begin March 12 on North St. Mary’s Street

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Public Works has released an update on the ongoing construction project on North St. Mary’s Street.

Beginning Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. through Tuesday, March 14, the intersection of North St. Mary’s and East Ashby Place will be closed.

Drivers can expect detours to East Dewey Place, McCullough Avenue, and East Mistletoe.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on March 13, alternating lanes on North St. Mary’s will be closed from East Mistletoe to East Woodlawn Avenue due to contractors paving these road sections.

After these projects are complete, two-way traffic along North St. Mary’s will reopen.

A full schedule of road closures can be found below.

Detailed Closure Schedule:

Intersection Closure: North St. Mary’s & East Ashby Place

Sunday, March 12 (7 p.m.) – Tuesday, March 14

Alternating Lane Closures: East Mistletoe to East Woodlawn Avenue

Monday, March 13 (7 p.m.) – Saturday, March 18

